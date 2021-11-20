Innovation Blockchain Payment One Day Volume Tops $1.64 Million (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded up 77.1% against the US dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $8.53 million and $1.64 million worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00220309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00090418 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

