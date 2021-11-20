inSure DeFi Market Cap Reaches $170.71 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One inSure DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $170.71 million and $538,387.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded up 61.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00221376 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00089084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

SURE is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

