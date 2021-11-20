Insureum Hits Market Cap of $4.81 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. Insureum has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $213,810.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Insureum has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00221170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00088845 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.