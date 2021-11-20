Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stake Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Inter Parfums worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 19.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $94,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,622 in the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPAR opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $96.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

