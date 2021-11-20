Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $97.99

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.99 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.11). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 27,678 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.48 million and a PE ratio of 30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

