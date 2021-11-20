International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.27 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.