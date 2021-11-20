Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITP shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$25.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.33. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$22.18 and a 12-month high of C$32.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

In other news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$610,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,780,577.13.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.