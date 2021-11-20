Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $40.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

