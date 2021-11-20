Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 718,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

BSJP stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $24.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62.

