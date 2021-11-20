Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter.

BSCR stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89.

