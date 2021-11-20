Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Up 29.7% in October

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PEZ traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,434. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $102.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average is $90.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

