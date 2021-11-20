Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Position Increased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 183,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $976,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.