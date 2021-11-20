Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.