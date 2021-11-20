Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,927. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.458 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

