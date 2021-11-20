Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBD. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54.

