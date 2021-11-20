Invesco Ltd. Acquires 232,032 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,236,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,032 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.47% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $29,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

NYSE HLX opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $491.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.