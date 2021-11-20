Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Continental Resources worth $29,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $808,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 54.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 248,864 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Continental Resources by 47.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.79.

Shares of CLR opened at $45.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

