Invesco Ltd. Buys 615,264 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,264 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.26% of CareTrust REIT worth $28,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 92,781.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 400.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 37,465 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

