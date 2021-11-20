Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Ozon worth $29,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ozon by 157.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ozon in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ozon in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ozon in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ozon alerts:

Ozon stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.