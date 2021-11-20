Invesco Ltd. Has $31.62 Million Position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 7.11% of Advent Technologies worth $31,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 43,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 1,061.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 134,950 shares during the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advent Technologies stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $19.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

