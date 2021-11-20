Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of EMCOR Group worth $31,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $129.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.36 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

