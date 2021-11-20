Invesco Ltd. Sells 49,096 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,096 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.84% of SPS Commerce worth $29,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $5,281,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 8.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $148.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.06 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

