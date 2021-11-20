Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.48 and last traded at $95.12. Approximately 27,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 152,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.36.

