Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $90.84 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $70.39 and a twelve month high of $138.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.35.

