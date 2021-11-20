Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Holdings Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,975 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Invitation Homes worth $38,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.11%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

