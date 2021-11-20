INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

INVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.95. 123,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,050. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. INVO Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 787.94% and a negative return on equity of 228.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that INVO Bioscience will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrea Goren acquired 30,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

