ION Trading 39.5% Higher This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $415,204.01 and approximately $27.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00199142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.49 or 0.00588613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016668 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00079333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008947 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,674,891 coins and its circulating supply is 13,774,891 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

