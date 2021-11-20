IONChain Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $542,926.80 and approximately $2,382.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.31 or 0.00220114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00089070 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.