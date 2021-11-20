IoTeX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $223.83 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $223.83 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.94 or 0.00362088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00221170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00088845 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

