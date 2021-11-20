iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Shares Up 1.1%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $148.60 and last traded at $148.36. 13,209,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 15,107,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.29.

