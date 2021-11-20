iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the October 14th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $169,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $61.66 and a one year high of $84.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

