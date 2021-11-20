iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.22 and last traded at $83.95. 21,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 81,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23.

