iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.50. 123,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 215,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63.

