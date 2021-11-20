iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $18,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Shares of XT stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $63.63. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

