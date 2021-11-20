iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.48% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 147,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBF opened at $121.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.33. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.49 and a 52-week high of $126.24.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

