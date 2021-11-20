iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.63 and last traded at $59.52. Approximately 943,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,655,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28.

