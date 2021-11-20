iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,343.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,906 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,605,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,725,000 after acquiring an additional 86,230 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 736,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,716,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,659,000 after acquiring an additional 230,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $70.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

