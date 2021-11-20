iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR) Trading Down 2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.09. 771,098 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 360,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25.

