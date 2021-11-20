iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE) were down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 11,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 14,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

