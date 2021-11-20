iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after acquiring an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $286.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $213.22 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

