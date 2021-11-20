iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$32.10 and last traded at C$32.23. Approximately 14,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 25,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.08.

