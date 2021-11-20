Ispolink (ISP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.47 Million

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $24.47 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ispolink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00220851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,486,093,819 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.