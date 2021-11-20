iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report $76.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the highest is $104.17 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $269.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $625.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $307.60 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITOS. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $966,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,872 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,857. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 70,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITOS opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

