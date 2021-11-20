J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.50.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,507 shares of company stock valued at $853,866. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $194.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.44. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $132.05 and a 1 year high of $202.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

