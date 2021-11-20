Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Oaktree Specialty Lending Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

OCSL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $129,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,379,871 shares of company stock worth $31,163,419. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,689,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 549,497 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,368 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,070,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 1,696,241 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

