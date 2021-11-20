Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

KMT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $38.78. 334,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,420. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,938,000 after buying an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,946,000 after buying an additional 559,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after buying an additional 1,026,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,688,000 after buying an additional 268,201 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 25.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the period.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

