Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Varex Imaging Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Varex Imaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 109,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after acquiring an additional 383,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 170.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,601,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,154 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,457,000 after acquiring an additional 102,407 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

