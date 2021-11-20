JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,617 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.12% of JFrog worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JFrog in the second quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 31.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 109.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog in the second quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 0.73.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

