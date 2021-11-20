JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JMP has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $26,810.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,324. Insiders own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JMP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JMP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JMP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JMP opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. JMP Group has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from JMP Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

