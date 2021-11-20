John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.83 ($4.17).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91). Also, insider Adrian Marsh purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £49,750 ($64,998.69). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,891.

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 206 ($2.69) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 217.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 231.25.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

